HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 3,086,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,297. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $289.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

