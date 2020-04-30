HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,036 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In related news, Director W Andrew Adams bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,473,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 340,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,180. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

