HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 366,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,192. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

