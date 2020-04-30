HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,327 Shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of HCI Group worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HCI Group by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HCI Group by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in HCI Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Susan Watts purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $49,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. 65,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. HCI Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $346.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). HCI Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $63.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

