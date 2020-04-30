HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,965 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 579,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,305. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

