HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,413 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. 2,281,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.89. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.