HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,386 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,535,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,695,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,677,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $293,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 2,495,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,121. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

