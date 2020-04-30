HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Dril-Quip by 21.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

NYSE DRQ traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $35.02. 391,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,694. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.54 and a beta of 1.49. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

