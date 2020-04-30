HGK Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,053,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 174,652 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,027 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,459,000 after acquiring an additional 103,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,334,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFSC. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,026 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,503.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFSC traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. 108,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,028. The firm has a market cap of $862.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

