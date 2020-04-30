Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Trading 13.6% Higher

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $3.92, 2,821,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,798,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $653.83 million, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.90 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

