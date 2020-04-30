HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 5.00

Press coverage about HP (NYSE:HPQ) has trended extremely positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HP earned a coverage optimism score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the computer maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted HP’s analysis:

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Longbow Research lowered their target price on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

HP stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,231,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688,662. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.15. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.