HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HSBC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

