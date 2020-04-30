HTMLCOIN Trading Up 25.6% Over Last 7 Days (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $16,556.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00984691 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033241 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00046202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00033966 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00269398 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00158248 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001326 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, C-Patex, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

