HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Up 9.5%

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.29 and last traded at $169.66, 1,318,107 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 825,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.01.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $215.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HubSpot from $207.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.43.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -133.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at $136,103,799.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,036,763 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.