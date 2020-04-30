Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 1.6% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded up $14.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,421. The company has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $386.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

