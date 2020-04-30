Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.44. Humana also updated its FY20 guidance to $18.25-18.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $14.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.38. 1,760,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Humana has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $386.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.82. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.87. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $379.94.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

