HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Down 64.7% in April

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HVBC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 2,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HV Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

HVBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HV Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded HV Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.33% of HV Bancorp worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.