iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter.

IBDN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 154,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

