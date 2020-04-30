iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Position Trimmed by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 102.6% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. 277,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,579. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.52.

