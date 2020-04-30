ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Up 9.5%

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN)’s share price shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.14, 13,179,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 9,617,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBN. ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 61.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 203,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,756,000 after acquiring an additional 647,343 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 443,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 102,985 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

