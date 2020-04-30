IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded IF Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:IROQ remained flat at $$16.27 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IF Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.71.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.