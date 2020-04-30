iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Update

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other iMedia Brands news, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 691,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $1,409,782.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iMedia Brands stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 15.64% of iMedia Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

IMBI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 121.07% and a negative net margin of 11.22%.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

