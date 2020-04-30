Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading Up 14.8%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD)’s share price was up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44, approximately 528,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 908,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICD shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.
The stock has a market cap of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter.
About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
