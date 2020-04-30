Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading Up 14.8%

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD)’s share price was up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.44, approximately 528,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 908,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICD shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $28.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.20). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.