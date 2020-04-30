Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 27.36%.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16.

In other news, Director William E. Fair purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,810 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,456.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.86 per share, for a total transaction of $143,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,801.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,900 shares of company stock worth $464,325. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

