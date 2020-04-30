Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IFRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inflarx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 889,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,750. Inflarx has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $163.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 73,263 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 596.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

