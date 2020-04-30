Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) & Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Head to Head Review

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) and Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inflarx and Synlogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inflarx N/A -35.75% -32.84% Synlogic -2,310.98% -33.22% -27.36%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inflarx and Synlogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inflarx 2 5 1 0 1.88 Synlogic 1 1 5 0 2.57

Inflarx currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 130.63%. Synlogic has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 590.16%. Given Synlogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synlogic is more favorable than Inflarx.

Risk & Volatility

Inflarx has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synlogic has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inflarx and Synlogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inflarx N/A N/A -$35.21 million ($1.40) -3.87 Synlogic $2.22 million 33.19 -$51.37 million ($1.70) -1.34

Inflarx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synlogic. Inflarx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synlogic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Inflarx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Synlogic shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Synlogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synlogic beats Inflarx on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases. It also develops IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. The company has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria. The company is also developing SYNB1891, an intratumorally administered synthetic biotic medicine to treat immuno-oncology solid tumors. It has collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.à.r.l. to develop synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Ginkgo Bioworks to enable the discovery of new living medicines. Synlogic, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

