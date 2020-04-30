Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 500 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.73. 12,216,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,077,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.32. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

