Inlet Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,293. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.47. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

