Inlet Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.73. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,326 shares of company stock worth $5,387,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.