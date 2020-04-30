Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,970,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,003. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.