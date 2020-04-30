Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.05. 11,024,470 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.