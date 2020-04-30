Inlet Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.26. 32,897,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,124,592. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

