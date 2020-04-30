Inlet Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 30.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,793 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 938,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Unilever by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 738,635 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Unilever by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 262,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. 1,323,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,797. Unilever N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

