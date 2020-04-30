Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 700 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLB traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,386,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,441,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

