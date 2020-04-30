Inlet Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,543 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,066,696,000 after acquiring an additional 409,260 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 229.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 12,420,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,666,922. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

