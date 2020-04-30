INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) Short Interest Update

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 2.36% of INmune Bio worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Shares of INMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 208,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.09.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.