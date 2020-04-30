Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $672-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.73 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.53-0.57 EPS.
Several research firms have commented on INOV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inovalon in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 936,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 458.00, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.
In other Inovalon news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
