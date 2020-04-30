Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $672-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.73 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.53-0.57 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on INOV. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inovalon in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 936,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 458.00, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.