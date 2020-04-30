Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.56 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.53-0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.00, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INOV shares. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.