Insider Buying: Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Portfolio Manager Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $256,000.00.

NYSE:RGT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 32,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,563. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 103,902 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.