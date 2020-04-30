Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Down 81.4% in April

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.56. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 22.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular purchased 63,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $40,112.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,446,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,124.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 163,349 shares of company stock valued at $110,850. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

