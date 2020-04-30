Intelsat (NYSE:I) Trading 13.3% Higher

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) traded up 13.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.28, 8,931,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 9,624,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen downgraded Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of I. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intelsat by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,146 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intelsat by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 385,325 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth about $7,048,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth about $4,753,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth about $4,207,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

