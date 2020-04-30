International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stock Holdings Lifted by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in International Paper were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in International Paper by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Paper news, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,455. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

