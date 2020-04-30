Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCK stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 240,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,695. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.