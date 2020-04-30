InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,811.20 in Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $39,811.20. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $12,584.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,917 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $13,243.18.

On Monday, April 20th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,700 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $12,771.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 3,080 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $14,568.40.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 2,070 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $6,996.60.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,420.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 3,000 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,270.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 7,168 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $22,364.16.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 2,530 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $6,198.50.

Shares of ICMB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.79.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

ICMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

