IQE (LON:IQE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.86 EPS

IQE (LON:IQE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) by GBX (0.86) (($0.01)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:IQE traded up GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 41 ($0.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 18.86 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 96 ($1.26). The company has a market capitalization of $326.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded IQE to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 73 ($0.96) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on IQE from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 73.60 ($0.97).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

