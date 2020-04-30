iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 87.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,662 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. 10,664,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,334,797. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.