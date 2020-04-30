iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $7.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,092,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,500. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.59 and its 200 day moving average is $305.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.