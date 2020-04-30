iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,055,000. SWS Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.13. 7,092,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,500. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

