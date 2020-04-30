iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Stake Raised by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HEFA. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 192,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BATS:HEFA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. 1,056,950 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93.

