iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 278.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 182,942 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 356,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

